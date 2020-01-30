Alzheimer Society of B.C. to offer Dementia workshops in Langley

Getting to Know Dementia is on Feb. 3, and Transition to a Life In Long-term Care on Feb. 4

When Langley residents live with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, they benefit from receiving information as soon as possible.

An increasing number of area residents now live with dementia, an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

To help them better understand this pressing health issue, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a pair of workshops to Langley early next month.

Avalon Tournier, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Support & Education Coordinator for Langley, said the dementia journey poses many challenges.

“Having an understanding of what you are facing, and reliable information about the types of help available to you, will make a difference,” she explained.

Getting to Know Dementia, on Monday, February 3, is an introductory session. Participants will learn about the support available to them, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living well.

“We provide basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks,” Tournier said.

The session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis. The workshop is not intended for the general public or health-care providers.

The workshop runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

The second workshop, Transition to and Life In Long-term Care, is for family members who are considering long-term care for someone living with dementia.

Participants will learn how to access long-term care, approach decision-making, and prepare for the transition. They’ll also explore how to adjust to their role as a caregiver after a person living with dementia has moved into long-term care.

The workshop runs on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Langley Gardens, 8888 202 St.

Pre-registration is required for both workshops by contacting 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org.

People living with dementia that have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

