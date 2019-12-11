Ambulance filled at Otter Co-op

Kimz Angels raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes at Aldergrove stop last weekend

Kimz Angels held the first of two Fill the Ambulance events this past weekend at Otter Co-op in Aldergrove.

People were invited to come by and donate food and clothing that will be distributed directly to Langley’s homeless through a free store operated with the Friends Langley Vineyard church.

Some Langley residents went above and beyond to donate small, decorated Christmas trees, toys for children, and other special gifts.

Others who made a visit to the Saturday and Sunday event included former MP John Aldag and his family, who brought jackets and food items to help fill the vehicle.

Read More: Fill the Ambulance returns to aid Langley homeless

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese also stopped by with packages of diapers and flats of non-perishable food for the cause. Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek contributed, as well.

“We raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes,” said Kim Snow, the charity’s leader.

She added that Otter’s location, a first for Fill the Ambulance, brought out old friends and new supporters.

The second Fill the Ambulance event happens at IGA in Murrayville (22259 40th Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

