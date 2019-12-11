Ambulance filled at Otter Co-op

Kimz Angels raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes at Aldergrove stop last weekend

Kimz Angels held the first of two Fill the Ambulance events this past weekend at Otter Co-op in Aldergrove.

People were invited to come by and donate food and clothing that will be distributed directly to Langley’s homeless through a free store operated with the Friends Langley Vineyard church.

Some Langley residents went above and beyond to donate small, decorated Christmas trees, toys for children, and other special gifts.

Others who made a visit to the Saturday and Sunday event included former MP John Aldag and his family, who brought jackets and food items to help fill the vehicle.

Read More: Fill the Ambulance returns to aid Langley homeless

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese also stopped by with packages of diapers and flats of non-perishable food for the cause. Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek contributed, as well.

“We raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes,” said Kim Snow, the charity’s leader.

She added that Otter’s location, a first for Fill the Ambulance, brought out old friends and new supporters.

The second Fill the Ambulance event happens at IGA in Murrayville (22259 40th Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Scrap metals and clunker cars can help fund Langley Pos-Abilities
Next story
A surprise under the mistletoe at Christmas in Williams Park

Just Posted

Guns, Christmas presents stolen in recent Langley crimes

Police are also looking for the rightful owner of a dunk tank

‘A tale of two schools’: Standalone middle school out of the question for D.W. Poppy

School District board of trustees put through three motions following middle school consultations

Ambulance filled at Otter Co-op

Kimz Angels raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes at Aldergrove stop last weekend

Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Ambulance paramedics were sent to the school Wednesday morning

A surprise under the mistletoe at Christmas in Williams Park

New addition to annual Langley light show records first marriage proposal

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

Executive director says it’s a ‘huge blow’ and the charity was ‘already struggling for teen gifts’

Most Read