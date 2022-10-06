An Aldergrove teen would like residents to check their closets to help the needy

Soleina Hunter will be accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing for the needy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An Aldergrove teen has launched a drive to collect blankets and warm clothing for the needy.

Soleina Hunter and mom Deanna will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway, which they have rented from the Township.

Soleina, 17, is encouraging residents to clear out their closets.

“We are looking for items such as gloves, hats, blankets, sheets, quilts, sweaters, jackets and any other warm articles one may find in their closet,” Soleina said.

All donations will be taken to the Gateway of Hope, which operates an emergency shelter and meal center, to be distributed to those in need.

Soleina told the Langley Advance Times that, as she has become increasingly aware of community issues, she wanted to give back, and realized there was a need.

When she approached the Gateway of Hope with the idea of a blanket and warm clothing drive, the response was positive.

“This year there is a minimal supply of blankets and warm clothing at the Gateway of Hope, and with the space in their facility, not everyone can be accommodated during the winter,” Soleina explained.

“Sometimes when the facility is full, those in need have to be turned away. As a community we can come together and assist in this need by providing warm articles for those who stay at the facility and for those who are turned away to the cold, giving them something to keep warm through the night.”

Deanna said they are hoping to fill their cargo trailer.

