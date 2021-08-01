Animal welfare groups partner to find kitties and cats new Langley homes

A three-day cat adoption event will have adult cats as well as kittens

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society used to hold monthly dog adoption events in Langley. It’s not teamed with CARES to host a cat adoption blitz this coming weekend. (Embrace Society)

Two animal welfare agencies are hoping to find furever homes for several kittens and cats this coming weekend.

The CARES cat shelter based in Milner and the Embrance a Discarded Animal Society looking for some help to host a huge cat adoption event, and are even inviting dog people to come and help out.

“I think this will be the first time probably in the history of BC that two big rescues get together, and we’ve always worked together. A big adoption event I think is awesome,” said Leslie Fee, president of the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society.

Embrace will be bringing kittens from various American states where their animal welfare organizations often couldn’t provide their usual spay/neuter programs under COVID, resulting in an explosion of cat pregnancies. Embrace agrees to take on many animals to get them out of American shelters that still euthanize pets.

“CARES is helping me out with an overflow of kittens and cats in need,” she said.

The adoption event Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8 will also feature cats and kittens from CARES which has its facility in Milner. It takes in cats and if homes cannot be found for them, looks after the animal for the rest of its natural life.

CARES has a pet adoption centre at the Langley PetSmart as well as its shelter. It was able to reopen its PetSmart centre in early July.

The Embrace Society has dog facilities in Blaine, Wash., and cat adoption centres at Abbotsford PetSmart-High Street, ​Chilliwack PetSmart, Courtney PetSmart, White Rock PetSmart-Croydon, Tsawassen PetSmart-Canoe, Richmond PetSmart-Bridgeport Road, Grandview PetSmart-Bentall Street, North Vancouver PetSmart-Main Street, Station PetSmart-Burnaby, PetSmart-Langford, ​Victoria PetSmart-Uptown, and Duncan PetSmart. It has help dog adoption events at Langley’s PetSmart in the past and has teamed up with CARES in the past when there’s a need to find homes for felines.

Fee asked anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten to go online to www.embracesociety.ca and fill out the forms so they can be assessed in advance of the visit. With pre-approval, pet parents can go to the adoption event and select their new fur baby.

“PetSmart will be giving adoption booklets with some cool freebies and coupons for pet supplies,” she added.

The event will be set up in the arena area of the Langley PetSmart, in the 20200 block of the Langley Bypass. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Friday and ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Masks are required.

Fee noted that the two animal organizations would welcome volunteers before, during or after to help. There’s set up from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, and shifts during the three-day event (8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.). People can also help with tear down starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“I think this adoption event is going to be pretty cool,” Fee said.

Motley is one of the cats that ended up at the CARES cat shelter which is part of a three-day adoption event Aug. 5, 6 and 7. (CARES photo)