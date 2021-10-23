Animals go trick or treating at Langley wildlife facility

Donations can be made from now to Oct.31

Kids aren’t the only ones trick or treating this Halloween, animals at a Langley animal facility have joined in on the fun.

For the second year, Critter Care Wildlife Society is hosting a trick or treat fundraiser, every $5 donated goes towards creating spooky treats that fit each species dietary needs.

Operations Administrator, Brandon Dean said, along with giving the animals a treat, he hopes the fundraiser also raises awareness about feeding wildlife.

“We’re hoping to show people that they shouldn’t be feeding animals and wildlife, they should be leaving that to the professionals,” said Dean.

Last year, the society was able to raise $5000, for the animals to “trick or treat,” this year, they are hoping to hit the same amount.

“It was really successful last year, people always go above and beyond, we are so thankful, and so are the animals,” added Dean.

Volunteers at the non-profit organization use the donations to make treats such as, pumpkins stuffed with fruits and vegetables, and carved melons stuffed with grub.

Dean explained, the otters get a pumpkin stuffed with crab legs, which is their favourite.

“Yummy, I know,” he said.

From now to Oct. 31, people can go to the Critter Care website to donate.

Dean added, with Halloween around the corner, people should be cautious about leaving their pumpkins outside.

“If you live in bear country, it is important that you do not leave pumpkins out overnight, they’ll think it’s a treat,” he said.

