Annual apple bash a success as hundreds join to try locally harvested apples

Fort Langley’s Joakim Nilsson has been on Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association (DRBIPA)’s board as a history enthusiast and environmentalist since 2014.
The 17th annual Heritage Apple Day, which took place on Saturday, October 1, was another opportunity for Nilsson to celebrate and share his love for the environment, agriculture, and local heritage. But, most importantly, he wanted to pass on his knowledge and encourage kids to explore outdoor activities.
“Passing on that knowledge and passion for nature is one of my goals as a board member,” commented Nilsson.
Leading the event, Nilsson coordinated with volunteers, vendors, and partnering non-profits to welcome hundreds of visitors who came to enjoy the more than a decade-old tradition. In addition to locally grown apples of various kinds, the event offered park tours, environment workshops, kids’ activities, and more.
“We all celebrating our local area, local land, and local culture,” he said.
Returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, the event attracted about 700 people throughout the day.
“It is really exciting for us to back live. We have volunteers who have been coming here for years,” said Nilsson, pointing at Anne Gosse, a long-time Apple Day volunteer.
It was Gosse’s sixth year helping the DRBIPA run the event. One of her many responsibilities involved cutting the apples into slices for visitors and explaining the different varieties of the juicy fruit.
“We talk about apples. We celebrate apples,” she commented.
“It has been so many years and I enjoy doing it.”
Gosse explained that some of the heritage apples at the festival are “special” and usually are not available in stores.
About 20 volunteers helped Nilsson set up tents, run tours, greet people, cut apples, and perform various other tasks.
