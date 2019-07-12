Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag presented Ron Rutley with a Community Leadership Award at last year’s BBQ. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Annual BBQ honors local leaders

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag presents Community Leadership Awards

The annual Community Leadership Awards will be held this Sunday, July 14 at Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Crescent) with a celebratory barbecue open to the public.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag will be grilling up free burgers and hot dogs from 12 to 3 p.m. before honouring local residents nominated for their work in the community.

Members of Cloverdale-Langley City were nominated by neighbors and peers in six different categories; Arts & Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Environment, Heritage, Seniors & Youth Advocacy, and Unsung Hero.

“This is important for the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City,” said Aldag, “because we are gathering as a community and celebrating those who have exemplified exceptional service , volunteerism, and community leadership. It’s also a way to say an end-of-first-term thank you to all constituents.”

The awards ceremony will start at 2 p.m on Spirit Square Stage and is open to anyone wishing to be in attendance.

Read more: Community awards recognize Surrey, Langley leaders

Cake, snacks, and live musical entertainment will also be part of the barbecue program as well as a kids activity area.

Nominations closed on June 30, 2019 – the winners will be officially announced at the barbecue.

More information can be found on John Aldag’s Facebook Page.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Barbecued burgers and a homemade Slip ‘N Slide

Just Posted

Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash

This is the third crash in less than a month in Langley

Barbecued burgers and a homemade Slip ‘N Slide

Southgate church holds Party in the Park at Linwood

Cancer Drivers car wash coming to Langley-Surrey border

The fundraiser will help get cancer patients to their appointments free of charge

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed because of E. coli

Water testing results by Monday

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Most Read