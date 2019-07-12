Annual BBQ honors local leaders

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag presented Ron Rutley with a Community Leadership Award at last year’s BBQ. (Langley Advance Times Files)

The annual Community Leadership Awards will be held this Sunday, July 14 at Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Crescent) with a celebratory barbecue open to the public.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag will be grilling up free burgers and hot dogs from 12 to 3 p.m. before honouring local residents nominated for their work in the community.

Members of Cloverdale-Langley City were nominated by neighbors and peers in six different categories; Arts & Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Environment, Heritage, Seniors & Youth Advocacy, and Unsung Hero.

“This is important for the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City,” said Aldag, “because we are gathering as a community and celebrating those who have exemplified exceptional service , volunteerism, and community leadership. It’s also a way to say an end-of-first-term thank you to all constituents.”

The awards ceremony will start at 2 p.m on Spirit Square Stage and is open to anyone wishing to be in attendance.

Cake, snacks, and live musical entertainment will also be part of the barbecue program as well as a kids activity area.

Nominations closed on June 30, 2019 – the winners will be officially announced at the barbecue.

More information can be found on John Aldag’s Facebook Page.

