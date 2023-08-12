Annual butterfly release aids in Langley community members’ grieving

Langley hospice and Langley lodge held its annual butterfly release fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Krause Berry Farms. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Parker (left), three, and her family released butterflies to say “hello” to her brother in heaven at the Langley hospice and Langley Lodge’s annual butterfly release on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Sheoras, six, watched in awe when her butterfly quickly flew away after opening its box at the Langley hospice and Langley Lodge annual butterfly release on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Cameron McKay, volunteer coordinator for Langley hospice, helped organize the butterfly release on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Parker, three, released a butterfly to say “hello” to her brother in heaven at a butterfly release fundraiser at Krause Berry Farms and Winery Estate on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The annual event is jointly organized by Langley Hospice Society and the Langley Lodge, both of which also benefit from the proceeds.

Cameron McKay, a volunteer coordinator at hospice, said this is his second year helping organize the event.

“The event helps raise awareness and funds to benefit both organizations,” McKay explained.

Hospice will allocate the funds to providing palliative and bereavement care and support to meet the growing needs of the children, teens adults, and families they serve. Meanwhile, Langley Care Foundation has its portion of money raised earmarked for enriching the lives of the residents served by Langley Lodge.

McKay said there were about 400 butterflies available, half of which was sold online prior to the day of the event. The remaining 200 were available to purchase at the farm. All were sold out by 2 p.m.

“The butterfly gives people a chance to stop and just share a moment in honour of a loved one, and we think the butterfly is a beautiful way of doing that just for what is represents and symbolizes,” McKay said.

Sheoras, six, released a butterfly with her sister and mom.

Langley hospice volunteer Donna Hudspeth released a butterfly to send a message to her dad at the butterfly release fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Manfred Rossdeutscher/Langley hospice/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hospice volunteer Donna Hudspeth also released one to send a message to her dad.

“He was always worried about me because I was an only child,” Donna explained, after her butterfly left her hand several minutes later after being let out of its box.

In addition to the actual release of butterflies on Saturday, event organizers also arranged kids activities onsite such as live entertainment, crafts, and face painting.

