Annual Christmas tea steeped in caring for Langley causes

Heather Scott, the executive director of the Langley Memorial Health Foundation as well as Christine McCracken, co-executive director of the Encompass society, received the donation from Grace Stewart and Karen Cameron who are with the Thank You For Caring Society. (Thank You For Caring Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The 2021 Christmas Tea, hosted by the Thank You For Caring Society was a tremendous success due to the continued support from guests and sponsors.

The hybrid event (both in person and webstreamed) saw 200 guests in the Cascade Casino Ballroom with a live feed going out to another 100 viewers at home.

This event helped provide support for Langleys families by supporting various groups that work in the community to aid families, students at risk of hunger, seniors, and more.

Donations went to the Langley Christmas Bureau, Langley Youth Hub, Starfish Backpacks (Aldergrove Rotary), Sunrise Rotary’s Starfish Backpacks, Foundry Langley, Langley Lodge,

While the Aldergrove Rotary club oversees the program, it has broad community support. The students of the Aldergrove Secondary Hairstylist Program help with filling the weekly backpacks.

The society added two new beneficiaries for its most recent fundraiser, Langley Lodge and the Foundry.

Langley Christmas Bureau

Diane Fox made a presentation to George Bryce, Rob Robinson Lara Petrie to benefit the Starfish Backpack Program by the Aldergrove Rotary Club. (Thank You For Caring Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Patty Lester, of the Langley Christmas Bureau, received a donation from Grace Stewart and Karen Cameron, with the Thank You For Caring Society. (Thank You For Caring/Special to the Langley Advance Times)