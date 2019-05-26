Langley resident Pamela Weitzel, has been taking part in the annual fundraiser since she was first diagnosed with MS at the age of 25, 15 years ago. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Walking to fight MS

Annual event draws 150 participants

Before they took to the streets of Langley City, the 150 participants in the annual MS Walk heard some encouraging words from M.C. Andrea Alfoldy at the Douglas Park starting point.

“We’re after a cure,” Alfoldy said.

“We’re going to kick it in the butt.”

One the participants, Langley resident Pamela Weitzel, has been taking part in the annual fundraiser since she was first diagnosed with MS at the age of 25, 15 years ago.

“At first being pushed in a wheelchair, then using a scooter and then with a walker, walking poles and I even ran a few years, but now walk due to foot drop (a gait abnormality in which the dropping of the forefoot happens due to weakness, irritation or nerve damage),” said, the featured speaker at the event.

While she still deals with related MS-related symptoms like depression, pain and fatigue, Weitzel said she fights her condition by being active, going to the gym almost every day.

Weitzel said she wanted people with MS “to never give up hope.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Nurse practitioner spearheads Langley’s MS Walk efforts

An estimated 150 people took part in the Sunday morning walk through Langley.

Every year, more than 30,000 Canadians in 160 communities take part in the annual MS Walk, raising millions of dollars that are invested in advancing MS research with new breakthrough discoveries, determining what are the unique causes of MS, and advocating for accessible and low-cost treatments.

Last year’s local effort raised in excess of $33,000 for the cause, with more than 200 walkers participating.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, an estimated 290 cases per 100,000 people.

An estimated 77,000 Canadians are living with the disease.

While it is most often diagnosed in young adults aged 20 to 49, younger children and older adults are also diagnosed with MS.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley walk to fight Alzheimer’s took place outdoors and in

Just Posted

Annual event draws 150 participants

Before they took to the streets of Langley City, the 150 participants… Continue reading

Langley’s James Allenby takes three-stroke lead into final round of Canada Life Open

Saturday was another near-perfect day

VIDEO: Root beer fans fill Langley park for fourth annual festival

Organizer estimates about 4,000 attended

VIDEO: Langley walk to fight Alzheimer’s took place outdoors and in

Second annual fundraiser at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community

VIDEO: Inaugural township-wide garage sale rated a success

‘It went extremely well,’ said veteran garage sale participant

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

Most Read