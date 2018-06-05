The annual Fraser Valley Walk for ALS takes place at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 9. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Annual event raises funds for ALS awareness and research

Fraser Valley Walk for ALS takes place in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 9

Volunteers, families and friends are gathering once again to raise funds and awareness for people living with ALS.

Abbotsford is among 15 locations holding the Walk for ALS to raise awareness and funds for patient services, and ALS research.

The Fraser Valley walk takes place Saturday, June 9 at Mill Lake Park.

Registration is at 10 a.m., and the walk starts at 11 a.m.

Volunteers will also be organizing various activities for participants of all ages.

The event empowers people affected by ALS – the patients, families, friends, caregivers, and health professionals – to take back some of what ALS has taken away.

“The hard work of our volunteers and staff at ALS BC, along with the funds raised from the walks help to support people with ALS in B.C. tremendously,” said Wendy Toyer, executive director of the ALS Society of BC.

“Through their efforts, we are able to provide crucial medical equipment, support and other services for people affected by this disease.”

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease. It attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body.

When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die.

ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin. It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.

Visit walkforals.ca for more information or to register for the walk.

