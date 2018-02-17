Annual Langley bird count numbers drop

Bad weather likely cause, organizers say

Volunteers Bob Puls and Christina Saremba tally birds on Brae Island during the annual count Saturday morning in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The annual Langley-area bird count by the volunteer members of the Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association saw 15 volunteers walk more than 26 kilometres through local park areas Saturday morning.

They counted 34 species and 848 birds, down from the previous year which recorded 51 species and over 1100 birds .

The miserable weather may have had something to do with that, organizer said, with birds seeking cover from the downpour.

The unpleasant mix of rain and slush ended just as the volunteer counters returned to their starting point, the downstairs lounge at St. George’s Church in Fort Langley.

Conducted in the Derby Reach — Brae Island parks, the yearly event is designed to allow members to explore and learn about the bird life in their parks.

Data from the one-day count is shared with the Metro Vancouver regional authority and the Langley Field Naturalists.

