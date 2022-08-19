Anti-bullying motorcycle ride tours Langley Saturday

An awareness raising and fundraising motorcycle ride Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, will take participants through various Langley neighbourhoods. The group members work with victims of bullying and those who have bullied to break the cycle of harm. (Bikers Against Bullying/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Expect to see a lot of motorcycle riders on Langley streets this Saturday as they bring awareness to the issue of bullying and fundraise to support the group Bikers Against Bullying.

“Our aim is to spread awareness for the effects of bullying in our community. Last year, we had just under 150 riders, and this year we are hoping for more,” said Jeff Rae, the vice president of chapter 9.

The chapter of Bikers Against Bullying has about 29 member from the Sunshine Coast out as far as Chilliwack.

They will get together on short notice to make a public show of support for those being bullied.

“The goal of our ride is to raise awareness that bullying exists – unfortunately now more than ever. Bikers Against Bullying is a part of stopbully.com, a group that is dedicated to providing resources and direction to those that have been bullied, and even those who have been the bullies – anything to hopefully break the cycle.”

The ride will take participants through several Langley neighbourhoods, starting in Murrayville, then north up to Fort Langley, along River Road to 272nd Street, south for 56th Avenue then east to Bradner Road. The riders then head south as far as 8th Avenue before returning to S2S through South Langley.

“For this year, we have actually shrunk the size of the route – lots of road construction out there that we like to avoid,” he explained. “The ride should take about an hour and 10 minutes. We expect to have three to four waves of riders of about 50 bikes each. It will be a straight haul – no stops so that we can get all groups back as they started – no stragglers!”

Before they hit the road for the 67 kilometre trek, there will be a mandatory pre-ride safety meeting.

“It is a ride for bikes – all bikes and skill levels are welcome, ” Rae explained. “For those who don’t ride, they are welcome to participate if they wish to drive a vehicle for sure. They can also come and take in the barbecue, get a tattoo and visit with the other awesome vendors that will be here. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 draw as well.”

There’s also a kids’ zone with a clown.

The staging area is S2S Motorsports, 22454 48th Ave., and riders take off at 11 a.m.

