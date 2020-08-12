Antique tractor pull draws a crowd near Fort Langley

Everyone remained in their cars and watched while socially distancing

Two competitors chat at the Fraser Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association held near Fort Langley on Saturday, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. (Brianna Anderson/special to Langley Advance Times)

It was the only antique tractor pull of the year in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, and it attracted more than 200 people to the Eagle Acres dairy farm at 8796 240 Street near Fort Langley on Saturday, Aug 8.

Fortunately, farm owner Brian Anderson explained, the viewers were all in cars, part of the “SaFarmi Drive-Thru” the farm launched when COVID-19 forced an end to hands-on tours.

“A country-style farmers’ drive-in” is how Anderson described it.

“It was true social distancing.”

Anderson is hoping the farm will be able to host the annual tractor pull again next year.

Fort Langley resident Sandy Hope, treasurer of the Fraser Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association, said the attendance was above average for Aldergrove, likely because it was the only antique tractor pull of the year in the region.

“We had nothing else this year,” Hope observed.

“We had one guy who grew up in Langley and lives in Quesnel come down with two tractors,” Hope told the Langley Advance Times.

Usually, the competitions are held at the Aldergrove fair as well as other community events in Chilliwack and Agassiz, all of which have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

Next year, he said “hopefully” the event will return to the Aldergrove fair, “if Aldergrove survives.”

“All the fairs are in trouble [due to pandemic shutdowns],” Hope remarked.

Tractor pulling, which also known as power pulling, is a motorsport competition, which requires modified tractors to pull a heavy sled along a 35 ft wide, 300 ft. long track, with the winner being the tractor that pulls the sledge farthest.

This year’s top performer was Langley resident Leo Schnurr.



