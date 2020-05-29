Anyone participating in virtual Langley Walk this weekend?

Residents have until Sunday, May 31 to complete annual 5K challenge

Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is going virtual. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City and Township are encouraging people to take part in the longstanding Langley Walk tradition, even as the walk goes virtual this year due to physical distancing requirements.

Organizers are encouraging people to take to the treadmill, do laps around the yard, or walk their neighbourhood or local park trails to participate in the 58th Annual Langley Walk.

If any longstanding participants are joining in on the tradition this year – or anyone signing up for the very first time – people are encouraged to contact the Langley Advance Times to share why they are involved.

Since 1963, the Langley Walk has been hosted in various communities and been presented by the Township of Langley and Langley City to encourage residents to get active and enjoy the great outdoors.

Participants can walk on their own or with members of their own household to complete the 5K, either in one go, or broken up into several sessions.

Residents have until Sunday, May 31 to complete the Walk, and the first 1,000 Walkers to email events@langleycity.ca with their contact information, mailing address, and participant list will be sent a 2020 Langley Walk commemorative crest in the mail.

Those who finish their 5K are encouraged to capture the moment and share their stroll by taking a Virtual Langley Walk selfie and posting it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using #LangleyWalk.

READ MORE: 5K challenge launched for physically distant Langley Walk

Contact entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com, leave a Facebook message or call 604-514-6752 to share your experience with the 2020 Langley Walk.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley