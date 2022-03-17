Apple perogy sales in Aldergrove to benefit Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

Veronica Cave often does fundraisers for local causes. On Saturday, March 19, 2022, she is donating 100 per cent of apple perogy sales to Ukrainain humanitarian relief. (Veronica Cave/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

As a child, Aldergrove’s Veronica Cave was taught how to make pedahehs, the Ukrainian word for perogies, by her grandmother, Mary Olenyk, while her grandfather, Peter, would tell her stories about life in the Ukraine.

So did her dad, Paul.

When Cave saw the first images of the Russian invasion, of historic cities being pounded into rubble, it provoked a mix of deeply personal horror and shock.

While Cave explained she is fortunate in a sense, because all her family is in Canada, it was still extremely upsetting.

“Very emotional,” is how Cave described her reaction.

After too many days of bad news from the Ukraine, she had her fill.

“We’ve got to do something,” Cave thought.

On Saturday, March 19, her business, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies, will be making deep fried apple cinnamon perogies all day to fundraise for Ukraine relief efforts.

People can stop by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to buy the dessert perogies, which are going for $6 for a half dozen and $12 for a full dozen and every cent will go to the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation.

“Our staff are donating their time,” Cave told the Aldergrove Star.

“We can feel good at the end of the day [that] at least we contributed,” Cave commented.

The shop is at 2989 272nd St.

For more information, go to veronicasperogies.com. To find out more about the foundation, go to www.cufoundation.ca.

