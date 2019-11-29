Archives give people a way to look into Langley’s past

Community archives are available through the museum for researchers

Langley’s archives offer a glimpse into the community’s history, but moreover it offers a glimpse into its people’s past.

Many people go looking for family photos, an obituary, information about local organizations, or details about the property their house sits on?

If so, archives are a great place to start, suggested Langley Centennial Museum curator Kobi Christian, who noted there are nearly 200 archival institutions like Langley’s that exist throughout the province.

Archives – collections of historical documents and records – have been compiled by the museum since the facility’s early beginnings and are a central part of its work, she explained.

One of the first community museums in Canada to digitize interviews of its oral history collection, the museum also has digital media, film, and sound recordings in its collection, in addition to traditional paper-based records and photographs.

Among those are back issues of the Langley Advance (now Langley Advance Times), the community newspaper which has proudly been serving Langley since 1931.

All the various forms of archives are accessible to anyone doing research, Christian said.

“Staff at the museum like to think of archival materials as just one part of a larger function: the provision of community history resources,” she added. “Newspaper clippings files, microfiche reels of the local papers, and a growing library of local history publications are also available for use.”

If the museum doesn’t have the information people are looking for, staff can usually point them in the right direction or help them start their research online, Christian elaborated.

Langley Centennial Museum’s archive collection, which includes a database of cemetery records, can be searched online at museum.tol.ca/museum/Portal/explore.aspx.

Anyone with a topic they are interested in researching or a question they would like help in answering can contact the Langley Centennial Museum at curator@tol.ca or 604-532-3536.

 

Back editions of the Langley Advance (now the Langley Advance Times) are available for viewing on microfiche through the Langley Centennial Museum. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Lighting up Williams Park
UPDATE: GoFundMe drive set up for young Langley hit-and-run victim

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

