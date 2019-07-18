Art for animals

Look carefully – the man observing the Kleinwerks art gallery stands no taller than a person’s pinky finger. (Wendy Jones/Special to the Langley Advance Times

The Loft Studios in Downtown Langley will be hosting an art gallery sale to raise funds for Critter Care Wildlife Society on Saturday, July 20.

“Kleinwerks” – German for small works – will feature original miniature paintings and sculptures from five local artists.

Works range between 2×2 and 3×3 inch sizes for sale at $20 and $30 each.

Owner and operator Wendy Jones has been teaching and exhibiting at Loft Studios for 19 years and thought the opportunity was perfect to showcase something a little different.

“It’s an art gallery in miniature. It just came to me – I’m a dollhouse collector and have worked in regular sized galleries. So I thought why not do everything the same way – put on a gallery but on a miniature scale,” Jones explained. “The art is really good quality – very difficult for the artists to make. There will be paintings and even pottery in miniature.”

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Critter Care, a local non-profit organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured animals.

“I love Critter Care and have supported them off and on through different events over the last twenty years,” Jones said. “I love animals but with so much construction happening in Langley, they are kind of being forced out.”

Loft Studios is located at 20458 Fraser Hwy above Mac’s Framing and will be open to the public from 2-4 p.m.

Artists featured at Kleinwerks are Candace Hunter, Christine Smith, Wendy Jones, Lisa Powers, and Teresa Porter.

Over the weekend, Critter Care held their annual open house to raise funds for the shelter. The public was invited to see the grounds and meet some of the recused animals which included raccoons, otters, and skunks.

Jones’ gallery is an additional effort to make sure injured animals receive shelter and treatment.

Jones also said she is looking for artwork submissions to include in future galleries. They can be sent through her website, www.theloftstudios.ca.

