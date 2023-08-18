Artist adds punch of colour to MP’s office

Judy Han presented Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta with one of her paintings, which he won after visiting the New Directions booth at Global Fest. New Directions’ Margaret Ann (right) was on hand for the presentation. (Special to Langley Advance)

The local MP has new piece of artwork to hang in his office after a visit to the new Global Fest and more recently the New Directions English Language School.

It started with a stop at the New Directions booth at the Global Fest in Langley City earlier this month, where he entered their draw. Turns out he won a painting by ESL teacher Judy Han.

Han is now busy preparing for Arts Alive coming up this Saturday, along the one-way section of Fraser Highway, in downtown Langley City.

Han, a Korean immigrant and poet, finds inspiration for her art in nature. Her paintings are influenced by the masters Van Gogh and Monet.

Like more than a hundred other artist and artisan participating in the one-day outdoor arts festival, Han will be showcasing and selling her work to the public. She’ll be at the New Directions booth.

