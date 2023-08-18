Artist adds punch of colour to MP’s office

The local MP has new piece of artwork to hang in his office after a visit to the new Global Fest and more recently the New Directions English Language School.
It started with a stop at the New Directions booth at the Global Fest in Langley City earlier this month, where he entered their draw. Turns out he won a painting by ESL teacher Judy Han.
Han is now busy preparing for Arts Alive coming up this Saturday, along the one-way section of Fraser Highway, in downtown Langley City.
RELATED: Arts Alive festival returns to Langley for its 28th year
Han, a Korean immigrant and poet, finds inspiration for her art in nature. Her paintings are influenced by the masters Van Gogh and Monet.
Like more than a hundred other artist and artisan participating in the one-day outdoor arts festival, Han will be showcasing and selling her work to the public. She’ll be at the New Directions booth.
READ MORE: Arts Alive Festival makes dream come true for one Langley artist
.
Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.