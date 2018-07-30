Submitted photo: Robin Bandenieks is one of 11 artists working on the Aldergrove Mural Project, to be unveiled Sept. 7.

Artists busy on Aldergrove mural project

“Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork to be unveiled Sept. 7

Visitors to the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will soon enjoy a vista of this community’s past, present and future.

Instead of a blank wall at the Kitchen Korner’s factory across Fraser Hwy. from the rec centre there will be a series of murals across the southern side of the building.

This 300-foot long “Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork will be installed on the Kitchen Korner building on September 7.

Eleven Aldergrove Mural Project artists are currently working on their paintings, under the direction of Susan Gorris and her Art in the Country Studio in Aldergrove.

This mural will complement the ceramic art at the centre of the wall, which was created and installed by Gorris’s students at Aldergrove Secondary School eight years ago.

“The idea is for the artists to use openings of some kind — windows, doors, gateways — which open onto their impressions of Aldergrove,” said Gorris.

The series of paintings are all unique and the creations of the individual artists, and represent aspects of historic and current developments in farming, animals, housng, education, sports, parks and merging cultures.

The artists are Eva Erdos, Michael Kluckner, Rachel Ko, Robin Bandenieks, Santo Mignosa, Marilyn Dyer-Seidel, Rick Forbes, Nikol Haskova, Marilyn Hunt, Susan Gorris and Terry Vlaar.

The mural is funded by a grant from Kitchen Korner and additional sponsorshps by Wilway Lumber and Opus Framing and Art Supplies.

 

Submitted photo: Eva Erdos is one of 11 artists working on the Aldergrove Mural Project, to be unveiled Sept. 7.

Submitted photo: Santo Mignosa is one of 11 artists working on the Aldergrove Mural Project, to be unveiled Sept. 7.

Submitted photo: Rachel Ko is one of 11 artists working on the Aldergrove Mural Project, to be unveiled Sept. 7.

Submitted photo: Terry Vlaar is one of 11 artists working on the Aldergrove Mural Project, to be unveiled Sept. 7.

Aldergrove's Movie in the Park returns

Artists busy on Aldergrove mural project

"Gateway into Aldergrove" public artwork to be unveiled Sept. 7

