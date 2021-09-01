Artists come together again to benefit Langley hospice

Adhering to COVID safety protocols, a team of Western Canadian artists are coming together in Langley mid-September for a three-day art exhibition that will benefit Langley hospice. Many of the artists will be working on site and talking with guest, including local artists Joyce Trygg. (West Fine Art Show/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nineteen Western Canadian artists will be featured during a three-day exhibition happening later this month in Aldergrove.

It’s all the same artists who participated in the end of summer edition of West Fine Art Show last year at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove, and they’re back again to help increase their profile and, moreover, raise money for a local charity.

Despite COVID and safety protocols in place in September 2020, hundreds of art lovers turned out, and while social distancing managed to enjoy the show.

With similar limits on the number of people allowed on site at any one time, this year’s show – running Sept. 17 to 19 – is expected to attract a similar crowd of spectators, said host artist Brian Croft.

“It a perfect weekend adventure,” for those who appreciate art.

There are traditionally three West Fine Art Shows a year, each of which has a charity component.

One show in early spring (which had to be held virtually this year for the first time) raises money for the Langley School District Foundation, as well as a show held in the mid to later part of May in conjunction with the Cloverdale Rodeo (which was cancelled this year) and typically benefits the CHILD Foundation.

And then the end of summer event. The September edition always benefits the Langley Hospice Society, with partial proceeds from all art sales donated to the cause.

Last year alone, the September show raised more than $10,000 for the charity, bringing the contributions to day to more than $70,000 for hospice, explained communication and fund development manager Shannon Todd Booth.

“These funds help support the important palliative and bereavement care and support they provide to meet the needs of our growing community,” said Todd Booth.

LAST LIVE SHOW – VIDEO: Art in the time of COVID: how a Langley exhibition managed it

PAST COVERAGE: West Fine Art’s spring show pivots to virtual gallery for first time ever

This is the 12th annual West Fine Art Show in support of hospice, and one of B.C.’s largest and highly popular art shows, added Croft, who took over the helm of the show a few years back but has been involved pretty much since it inception.

“This amazing weekend of fine art, will offer breathtaking interpretations of our Western Canada lifestyle, as well as the rare opportunity to meet and speak with each the artists, who are onsite for the weekend,” said Croft, noting that admission is free, but donation to the charity are welcome.

Participating artists are: Brent Cooke, Jodie Blaney, John Ferrie, Richard Brodeur, Emily Lozeron, Lorn Curry, Joyce Trygg, Jim Pescott, Ken Nash, Graham McKenzie, Felicity Holmes, Serge Dube, Alison Philpott, Drew Keilback, Judy Vanderveen, Catherine Traynor, Lizete Dureault, and Croft. Music is also provided throughout the weekend by Langley guitarist John Gilliat.

The show runs Friday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glass House, 23449 0 Ave.

Croft noted that masks will be required onsite at the family-run vineyard and boutique winery and there is a COVID communicative disease plan will be in place. For more information, people can visit www.WestArt.ca.

Felicity Holmes is one of 19 artists taking part in the West Fine Arts Show, Sept. 17 to 19 at the Glass House Estate Winery. (West Fine Art Show/Special to Langley Advance Times)