Autum Sunset at the Station, by Margo Harrison. (Pop’d Arts/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Artists gather for three-day pop-up show in Fort Langley

The three-day event

A pop-up art exhibition featuring the Fort Langley Artists Group will appear this weekend, March 17-19, close to the Fraser River in Fort Langley.

There are a dozen artists taking part, said Gabrielle Strauss, who is helping organize as well as taking part in the show herself.

“We have one potter, and the rest is visual arts,” Strauss said.

The exhibition, dubbed Pop’d Arts, is presented by Langley Township via the salishan Place by the River, the new museum and cultural space being built in Fort Langley right now.

With the old Langley Centennial Museum closed and the new salishan Place yet to open, the Township is sponsoring this event as a pop-up in the Riverside Community Room, next to the Fort Pub and alongside the Fort to Fort Trail.

Strauss said the Township and the museum have been very supportive of artists in the past.

“I’m thrilled to be back as well,” she said.

This exhibit is under the theme “Close to Home,” and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9277 Glover Road each day.

There will be a reception on Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Further Pop’d Arts exhibits are expected to run through to June of this year.

Aside from Strauss, the participating artists are:

• Alison Philpott

• Beverly Lawrence

• Daphne Scaman

• Diane Zepeski

• Judy Vanderveen

• Margo Harrison

• Marion McCristall

• Patricia Falck

• Robin Bandenieks

• Toni King

• Ursula Bolivar

