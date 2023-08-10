Arts Alive Festival makes dream come true for one Langley artist

Sichen Grace Chen had a goal of displaying her artwork in the festival since secondary school

Sichen Grace Chen will display her artwork for the first time at the Arts Alive Festival in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley artist Sichen Grace Chen is displaying her artwork at the Arts Alive Festival for the first time next weekend, a goal she’s had since she was a teenager.

For its 28th year, Arts Alive is featuring many Langley artists. The annual art festival draws thousands to Langley City, and art lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Chen frequently searches for art events in and around Langley, and applied immediately when she saw the Arts Alive festival.

“I was excited to participate,” she said.

The Willoughby artist began taking art lessons when she was young, and pursued art after secondary school when she learned it was a career option.

“When I was young, art helped me express myself and it became another language for me to communicate my innermost thoughts and emotions,” Chen explained. “Creating art feels as natural to me as breathing.”

Much of Chen’s work explores the complex relationship between seemingly disparate ideas, objects, and identities to create space for new perspectives and connections.

“My work involves ideas of bringing magic into the mundane and making the most of what you have, whether that be through adding a bit of surrealism into regular objects or slowing down time and creating artworks that feature an ‘impossible’ moment in time and space,” she said.

Chen said her goal is to inspire others, nurture creativity, and raise awareness of the importance of having art programs and activities in the community.

She added that she is looking forward to meeting the other artists and talent at the festival.

“I love meeting people from all walks of life, and those who have an appreciation for the arts,” she said.

The festival takes place in downtown Langley in McBurney Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Children’s entertainment includes magic, comedy, juggling, and Bhangra dancers throughout the day. At the main stage, entertainment for the older crowd includes Filipino-Canadian singer Dani Camacho, Krystle Dos Santos band, country singer Jackson Hollow, and folk-rock band Ryan McAllister.

Activities start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m.

There will be a food truck court and some local restaurants are participating in the festival.

For details, people can visit downtownlangley.com.

