The 28th Arts Alive festival in downtown Langley is on Saturday, Aug. 18. (Chris Wright/DBLA/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Arts Alive festival returns to Langley for its 28th year

Activites run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 in downtown Langley

Arts Alive festival draws thousands annually to Langley City, and art lovers and enthusiasts alike.

For its 28th year of the event, the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) team has expanded the children’s stage this year to accommodate even more entertainers.

Teri James, DBLA’s executive director, said the entire event is family-friendly.

“The Children’s Stage this year is going to be awesome! We hand selected a variety of performances that kids of all ages are going to love,” she said.

Multiple activities are planned throughout the day, including face painters, children’s entertainers like magic, comedy, juggling, and Bhangra dancers.

There will also be entertainment for the older crowd at McBurney Plaza’s main stage including Filipino-Canadian singer Dani Camacho, Krystle Dos Santos band, country singer Jackson Hollow, and folk-rock band Ryan McAllister in the afternoon.

in addition to a food truck court, some local restaurants will be participating including the newest downtown business The Pie Hole, which will be serving savory and sweet pies.

James added that there will be ice cream, candy, Indian food, Filipino food, and three other bakeries serving freshly baked goods.

The business association will have downtown dollar draws on its social media pages on the day of the event.

Activities start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

For details, people can visit downtownlangley.com.

