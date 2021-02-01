A happy family welcomed a pup from the BC Lakes Litter earlier this month into its “fur-ever” home. (Langley Animal Protection Society/Special to The Star)

A happy family welcomed a pup from the BC Lakes Litter earlier this month into its “fur-ever” home. (Langley Animal Protection Society/Special to The Star)

As Valentine’s Day approaches, LAPS encourages Aldergrove to love all pets

Month long fundraiser aims to fund medical care and adoption programs in lieu of cupcake day

Amid the month of love, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is encouraging people to show their fondness for the furry friends in their lives.

While the organization traditionally bakes treats for National Cupcake Day on Feb. 24 – putting proceeds towards animal care – COVID has forced LAPS to get creative and fundraise in other ways.

Jayne Nelson, executive director of LAPS, said the entire month of February is dedicated to showering love (and donations) to animals in need.

“This year we are introducing a brand new event called Love All Pets,” Nelson said. “This event runs throughout the month of February – our goal is to show shelter animals the love they so deserve.”

LAPS is hoping the community will join in and show their support for shelter animals and pets everywhere by registering as a team, individually or as a business – it is free – and help celebrate the love for all pets.

Funds raised will go to help support the medical care, adoption programs, and the work we are doing in the community.

“People can also support us by visiting local businesses that are supporting the Love All Pets Month and make a $2 donation for a paper heart,” Nelson added.

READ MORE: Aldergrove animal shelters say 2020 brought record numbers in pet adoption

Participating businesses include: Mountain View Vet Hospital, Harvey’s Pet Food, Bosleys in Walnut Grove, Charlie’s IGA in Walnut Grove, or visit the shelter at 26220 56 Ave, Aldergrove.

“Since the pandemic started, the interest in adopting a pet has been incredible,” Nelson continued. “We are grateful to have been able to create so many heartwarming Furry Tail Endings for so many animals!”

To sign up for Love All Pets month people can go to www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/langley-animal-protection-society/p2p/loveallpets

Most Read