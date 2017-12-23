Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.
Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.
Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday
The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers
Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith
Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving
Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K
Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
This year’s pajama drive generated 484 pairs for needy children in Langley.
Langley and White Rock field naturalists share a quest to spot as many birds as possible in one day.
From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday