Aubrielle’s wish: Willoughby girl raises funds to buy Christmas gifts for sick kids

She started when she was six

Last year, Willoughby resident Aubrielle Bibeau of Langley, 11, raised $2,630 and donated 172 toys to sick children by selling her artwork. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This weekend, Willoughby’s Aubrielle Bibeau will, once again, start creating drawings to buy toys for sick kids.

It will mark the sixth year the 11-year-old has been fundraising with her art, an initiative that started when she was six, her mom, Lizsa Bibeau recalled.

“She came to me out of the blue and said ‘I want to help kids,’” Lizsa recalled.

Aubrielle chose B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after discovering the hospital for sick children had a Christmas wish list for children of all ages.

Aubrielle’s wish was to sell her drawings so that she could make enough money to buy gifts for kids.

Every year, the amount Aubrielle has raised has increased, from $800 and 185 gifts (including 124 donated gifts) when she first started in 2016, to $2,630 and 172 toys last year.

“She drives it,” Lizsa told the Langley Advance Times.

“Every year, I ask her if she wants to do it [again].”

And every year, her “very active” daughter has said yes.

“There are no signs of her stopping,” Lizsa remarked.

“Aubrielle has a very big heart.”

Aubrielle is selling her drawings for $10 each.

An example of Aubrielle Bibeau’s work, with the model. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Some are special commissions, with people asking for images of their children or pets.

Lizsa said she and Aubrielle have already received confirmation from BC Children’s Hospital Foundation that they will be accepting gifts for Christmas, as well as confirmation of a 10 per cent discount at Toys ‘R Us.

Drawings can be purchased through her Facebook page, “Aubrielle’s Wish.”

Other ways to help contribute to Aubrielle’s Wish is to buy a new, unwrapped gift (no used toys or stuffed animals can be accepted by BC Children’s Hospital due to health /contamination and allergy concerns); or donate money for the cause.

”Every penny will go to buy gifts for the children at the hospital,” Lisza explained.

E-transfers are accepted at Lbeebette@yahoo.ca.

