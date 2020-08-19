Avalon Gardens is hosting an outdoor market on Aug. 29. (Langley Advance Times files)

Avalon Gardens brings shopping to seniors with first local outdoor market

Langley retirement community said public is welcome to join in on Aug. 29

Avalon Gardens Retirement Community is hosting their first ever outdoor market, in a bid to provide seniors with an easier option to shop.

Lauren Ang, activities and recreation coordinator at Avalon, said the idea started with individual vendors that would come in on Fridays as a special treat for their residents.

“The market stems from fact that residents have a fear of shopping because of what’s happening in the world,” she said. “So, instead of missing out on shopping trips, we’re bringing shopping to them.”

The Avalon Outdoor Market will take place in the facility’s courtyard on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with eight local vendors.

“We’ll have vendors selling artisan crafted chocolate, authentic perogies, the latest fashion, handmade wooden crafts, natural skin care, and much more,” Ang explained.

READ MORE: Avalon Gardens entertains residents with a courtyard serenade Sunday afternoon

The market is open to the public and anyone is welcome to come visit.

Ang said a number of COVID safety protocols will be in place including mandatory masks, a wellness check upon entry, limited people allowed on the grounds, and no cash payments.

Ang also said she hopes to see it come an annual event and asked for interested vendors to inquire at www.avalon-gardens.com/visit-us.

“We will be hosting a 50/50 draw to help us fundraiser for our new front lobby Avalon fish tank,” she added, hoping the arrival of new animals will help spark some excitement for the residents who have been under tight restrictions at the facility since March.

Avalon Gardens is located at 22323 48 Ave, Langley.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

