Aviation enthusiasts needed to assist at flight museum in Langley

An open house on Saturday is aimed at eliciting more people to volunteer.

Volunteers are needed to help out in all aspects of the Canadian Museum of Flight, including event coordination and fundraising, such as last year’s Pups for Pups event held in conjunction with Langley Animal Protection Society. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Folks with aircraft maintenance expertise, retail experience, and special event coordination are all in demand.

But whether people come pre-equipped with these talents, or not, doesn’t matter as much as their willingness to learn and eagerness to help, said Carla Deminchuk.

She’s putting out a plea for volunteers on behalf of the Canadian Museum of Flight ahead of a volunteer open house this Saturday.

The museum, located at the Langley Regional Airport, is looking for volunteers to help in any and all areas of the museum.

“Any age, any experience level. Flexible time commitment, and we train,” Deminchuk said, pitching people on coming out.

The open house runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.