Award-winning journalist receives award from her alma mater

Andrea Woo receives distinguished alumni award from KPU

After learning her craft at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, journalist Andrea Woo has reported on some of the most important issues in Canada in recent years.

Now the award-winning journalist has received another accolade at KPU’s fall convocation – the distinguished alumni award.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this acknowledgment from my alma mater,” said Woo.

“It also served as a lovely reminder of how I got my start and the very first days of what would eventually become a dream career.”

Woo was 17 when she started at KPU in the journalism program. She says she didn’t know what she wanted to do other than something that involved writing.

“It was KPU that taught me what journalism was, what it could do, and that there was a space in it for me. I learned not just journalism basics but critical thinking and analysis, all while being supported by warm and friendly instructors who were generous with their time.”

In 2003, while she was writing for KPU’s former student newspaper, The Chronicle, she wrote a story on the opening of North America’s first legal supervised injection site, Insite.

“People sat with me on the stoop, telling me about their lives. Some of their stories were heartbreaking,” said Woo.

“I remember being fascinated with everything that I learned that day and feeling excited to put that story together.”

Today, Woo has won several journalism awards and is known for her reporting on Canada’s fentanyl crisis, which won her a 2017 Canadian Association of Journalists award.

As a reporter for the Globe and Mail, she focuses mainly stories about substance abuse, mental health, and drug policy.

Woo graduated from KPU in 2006 with a bachelor of arts in applied journalism. She went on to write for Canadian and American music publications about hip-hop, until she joined the Globe and Mail in 2012.

“It’s been a wild ride I never would have expected. I’ve interviewed some of my favourite musical artists, flown around the U.S. to piece together the story of one man’s life, learned to ice fish and saw the northern lights for the first time while in the Northwest Territories while on an assignment,” said Woo.

“I’ve covered murders and mass shootings. Covered the drought in California. I’ve learned extensively about substance use and drug policy from years of interviews with people who have devoted their entire careers to those issues. And now I’m reporting about health during a global pandemic. Journalism can be fun and exciting but, most importantly, I’ve found meaning in my work.”

Journalism instructor Beverly Wake nominated Woo for the award.

“Andrea is an extremely talented journalist. She’s an exceptional reporter, not only in her ability to dig through the material but in her ability to relate to people from all walks of life and to get them to trust her enough to share their stories,” she said.

“Where I think she’s really excelled is in her use of social media; she takes her stories to her readers, interacting with them live when news breaks. Because of that, she’s one of the most important journalists in Vancouver to follow on social media.”

Woo will receive the distinguished alumni award, which is an initiative by the KPU Alumni Association, at the virtual convocation ceremony in October.

“Andrea Woo has made KPU proud as she started her amazing journey into the world of journalism here,” said Dr. Alan Davis, KPU president and vice-chancellor.

“We are honoured to present her with the distinguished alumni award.”

journalismKwantlen Polytechnic UniversityLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halloween straw bales can be donated to Critter Care Wildlife Society

Just Posted

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

Police took one person into custody on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP converge to take one into custody over assault report

Police apprehension was near 203rd Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Street after brief chase

Aldergrove Kodiaks open the 2020-2021 season with a four game winning streak. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Kodiaks start COVID restricted season with a roar

Playing in cohorts, the junior hockey team’s first game against Surrey Knights resulted in 7-0 win

Award-winning journalist receives award from her alma mater

Andrea Woo receives distinguished alumni award from KPU

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Most Read