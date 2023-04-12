Awards bestowed on Langley Township’s top volunteers

A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This one is of Township Mayor Eric Woodward looking on as former award winner Laura Stead emcees the event. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This one depicts Darcy and Manjit Gill being recognized by Township Mayor Eric Woodward. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This shows Township Councillor Michael Pratt with youth award winner Brandon Leung. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This one depicts Mayor Eric Woodward addressing the crowd. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This depicts Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman (left) and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag (right) congratulating award winners Darcy and Manjit Gill. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This shows former award winner turned emcee Laura Stead at the podium. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This one depicting Mayor Eric Woodward with a few of the evening’s guests. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This shows Councillor Margaret Kunst congratulating award winners Darcy and Manjit Gill. (Facebook) A number of images from Thursday, April 6’s Township volunteer appreciation night have been shared on Facebook by local politicians in attendance. This one, shared by fellow Councillor Margaret Kunst, shows Coun. Michael Pratt. “Michael Pratt was not a recipient but appeared to really enjoy holding the trophy he said he always wanted to win,” she said. (Facebook)

Being a two-time nominee for the Pete Swensson Award, Township Councillor Michael Pratt felt a swirl of emotions when he passed the trophy to this year’s young volunteer of the year.

“So many awe-inspiring volunteers for so many terrific causes,” he said, speaking of most every person in the crowded banquet hall at the Langley Events Centre for the Township’s annual volunteer appreciation and award night last Thursday.

“I may be a little biased, but hearing about the work that WGSS [Walnut Grove Secondary] student and Pete Swensson award-winner Brandon Leung has been doing, as well as all the other young people doing fantastic work, made me very proud,” Pratt admitted.

At the same time, the young councillor described it as a bonus when he finally got to hold the large Pete Swensson trophy.

“It was an honour to be able to pass it to Brandon,” he said.

Leung was one of five Langley youth nominated for the Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award, an accolade given to a local student – Grade 11 or 12 students nominated by their school – who demonstrate exemplary athletic and academic achievements.

Also in contention for this year’s award were Ethan Robertson, Kenzie Dalphand, Leah Aukema, and Owen Flack.

In addition to recognizing youth in the community, the volunteer awards night was also a chance to present the Eric Flowerdew Volunteer Award, which recognizes an individual who enhances Langley’s quality of life.

This award was bestowed upon Jayne Burton.

She beat out fellow nominee Brock Fast for this honour.

The other honour given out Thursday night went to Manjit and Darcy Gill. The philanthropic couple received the John and Muriel Arnason Award, which goes to a pair of individuals who volunteer together to make Langley a better place.

In addition to receiving a trophies or plaques, each of the recipients received $750 to be gifted to a recognized charity or society of their choice, or to go towards their education.

In offering his congratulations to all the winners, Township Mayor Eric Woodward described it as a “fun night… to thank and honour all of the volunteers throughout our community.”

He also thanked Laura Stead for emceeing this year’s event. She’s a Pete Swensson Award winner from 2018.

“It was wonderful to have a former award winner back. Let’s do that every year,” Woodward said.

He also implied some changes may be afoot in the way of future volunteer appreciation ceremonies.

“Next year, I would like to see the event expand to recognize and celebrate an even wider range of volunteers with so many organizations, from youth sports to community associations. It’s a great way to bring the community together and celebrate our collective civic pride, all for the Langley, in the end, we all love and care so much about,” he said.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag was present and congratulated the award recipients.

“Your contributions are invaluable. Not only are you supporting our community as it is now, but you are helping us grow,” he said.

Township Councillor Margaret Kunst also share in celebrating not only the winners, but all the volunteers after the event.

“Last year was a much smaller event, post-COVID,” she said. “It was wonderful to be back with a room full of volunteers at the Langley Event Centre honouring all the amazing volunteers who contribute so much to our community in the Township of Langley.”

