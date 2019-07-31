B.C. blueberries for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Otter Co-op’s management team and board of directors, including Jack Nicholson, Angie McDougall and Charlie Fox, served up blueberries and ice cream at last year’s BC Day Party. (Langley Advance Times Files)

For those looking to celebrate B.C. Day by enjoying the flavours of fresh local fruit – Otter Co-op is hosting their annual Blueberry Social on Monday, Aug. 5.

Katie Pallen, Otter Co-op community relations coordinator, said people are welcome to come down for ice cream and blueberries and support a good cause.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters will be on-site to volunteer and serve the berries. People can give a donation for their ice-cream and all proceeds will go towards that organization.”

The ice cream will be donated by Agricore Dairy Cooperative while the berries will be coming from just down the road at Krause Farms.

Gracie & the Guys will also perform live fiddle and country music outside the Retail Centre. People can grab their treat between 12 and 3 p.m.

“It’s a great fun day,” Pallen added. “It’s a locally driven family festival, full of entertainment – and all supported by donation.”

Otter Co-op Retail Centre is located at 3650 248 Street.

