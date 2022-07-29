The current design of the B.C.’s flag was created in 1960. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

B.C. Love – Tell us why you love this province and you could win

Contest: Share your favourite features about British Columbia

We want to know what you love most about British Columbia.

It might be the amazing scenery, from the breathtaking mountains and lush forests to the plethora of lakes and stunning oceans.

It might be the incredible people who give so much of themselves to help others.

It might be the typically temperate weather on the coast.

Or, maybe it’s the ethnic and cultural diversity.

How about the bustling cities nestled up against all the West Coast’s natural beauty and wildlife?

Whatever it is about this province that makes you proud to call it home, we want to hear from you.

Tell us in 250 words or less what you love about B.C., and not only will your thoughts be shared, but you’re automatically entered in to a contest for a $50 gift card to one of the province’s premiere hospitality companies – Joseph Richard Group.

Email to contests@langleyadvancetimes.com before midnight on B.C. Day, Monday, Aug. 1, to qualify.

British Columbia

 

