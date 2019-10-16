B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Calling all Antique Roadshow enthusiasts. Have you ever seen a large metal coin featuring an old lamp with the number 60 on it?

After discovering this mysterious-looking coin among her Grandmmother’s collection, a woman from Chilliwack is asking the public if they have any idea what it is.

Her Grandma died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother, according to the social media post. All that is known is that she was born in 1932, probably in Winnipeg.

So far people have guessed the origin of the coin might be: a sorority, the food-service industry, academic circles, being employed as nurse or being a member of the Freemasons.

Leave any clues in the comments.

