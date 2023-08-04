Babes & Bullies annual fundraiser returns in honour of beloved pitbull Marvin

Fundraiser held on Saturday, Aug. 12, with proceeds going to HugABull Advocacy and Rescue

Tanya Todd fostered pitbull, Marvin, until he passed away in April 2022. Now, with his sponsor Janice Benna, Todd organizes an annual fundraiser in Marvin’s memory. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Feb. 14, 2021, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre found a stray pitbull in bad shape.

After a month of in-house care and patience, an owner could not be found to take the pup, named Marvin. He was taken in by advocacy group HugABull and eventually landed into Tanya Todd’s loving home as a foster dog for the last stretch of his life.

Marvin was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a progressive spinal cord disease which eventually results in hind end paralysis.

Through Marvin, Todd met his sponsor, Janice Benna, and quickly became friends through their shared love of the bully breed.

“He was gentle and sweet, and healed my heart from the loss of my dog prior to him,” Todd shared.

Benna had originally gone to an animal shelter to adopt a bunny, but fell in love with Marvin instead.

Marvin was in palliative care and could not come home with Benna due to her home not being able to accommodate his physical disabilities. An animal lover – Benna, couldn’t let her new friend live without a home. She followed his progress and helped where possible.

“While he may have had an intimidating appearance, Marvin was an absolute love tornado and loved so very hard,” Todd said.

A year later, Marvin passed away in April 2022. Todd and Benna decided to have a fundraiser in the pup’s honour, which will be held for the second time this year.

“Myself and my friend Janice thought that Marvin had given us so much in his short time with us that we wanted to continue giving to other dogs like him, in his memory,” Todd said.

The event, a social affair, is being held in partnership with HugABull Advocacy and Rescue – a volunteer-run registered charity founded in 2003 to rescue and educate the public on “bully breed” dogs.

Todd hopes to raise $5,000 this year, after $5,600 was raised from last year’s event.

It will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at Roots and Wings Distillery, and will feature Hourglass Cabaret dancers and a professional photo shoot by Shand And Your Dogs Photography by donation.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

