Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

“Courageous” and “kind” are the words friends used to characterize Scott Trapp, a 20-year-old Langley man who died the day after Christmas in 2014.

The Brookswood Secondary grad had been suffering from rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Trapp fought the disease through chemotherapy and radiation, and had been declared cancer-free a few months earlier, but he did not make it.

The Scott Trapp Stick-It to Cancer Memorial Tournament, named after Trapp in 2015, is returning for its seventh straight year on Saturday, March 17 at UBC’s Point Grey campus in Vancouver.

The ball hockey tournament is hosted by the Phi Alpha chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the parking lot at the corner of Health Sciences Mall and Thunderbird Boulevard.

The fraternity is expecting to register 36 teams, including two men’s brackets and a women’s bracket.

“When [Scott] was diagnosed with cancer, he continually made sure others around him were alright, despite his illness,” said Will Shelling, Stick-It to Cancer media chairman.

“If I can help to carry Scott’s legacy and speak his name, I’m very honoured to do it.”

The tournament has raised more than $150,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society since its inception in 2011. The goal is to raise more than $45,000 this year.

“Aside from raising money, we really want to bring the community together with this event,” said Shelling. “We’re grateful to the community for supporting us year after year.”

Besides ball hockey, the event will feature raffle prizes, barbecue, and representatives from the Canadian Cancer Society to educate those on the symptoms of cancer and how to treat it.

For more information or to donate, visit stickittocancer.ca.