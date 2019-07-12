Barbecued burgers and a homemade Slip ‘N Slide

Southgate Christian Fellowship held it’s first Party in the Park on Friday, welcoming Langley for a family oriented event filled with bouncy castles and burgers at Linwood Park (201A St & Michaud Crescent).

Kids Pastors Randy and Laura Vis were the event organizers, capping a week-long camp for 140 kids with the celebration.

“We just want to show that Jesus people are not weird, can I say that?” Laura laughed. “We really want people to come and feel welcome to feel the love of Jesus and the community and have a good time.”

Free hot dogs and hamburgers were barbecued by members of the congregation while bags of popcorn were shared throughout the day.

The kids who attended camp even made swag bags for visitors, filled with summer-themed goodies like water pistols which were a big hit for those looking to cool off from the sun.

Bubble machines, bouncy castles, a rock climbing wall, and even a homemade slip n’ slide crafted by a few of the camp member’s dads kept families entertained.

Vis said the first choice for the event was Douglas Park, but little-used Linwood turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Everyone always does events at Douglas, but the city said it was booked so now were are here. A friend told me about it and I walked over to take a look. It [Linwood] really served our needs. Nobody knows about this place – it’s huge!”

Read more: Southgate church eyes new facility, farm in rural Langley

Six-hundred people came by to grab lunch and visit with neighbours. Vis added that this will hopefully become an annual event.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________