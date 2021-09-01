Baseball-themed murals add colour to Langley’s City Park

A series of murals by artist Judy Pohl have helped transform the City Park clubhouse, as seen in these before and after pictures. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Several walls at the City Park clubhouse have been transformed with love, paint, and a little creativity.

A series of three murals will officially be unveiled this weekend after Langley City artist Judy Pohl morphed the grey concrete block walls of the concession and clubhouse, said Langley Baseball President Chad Possey.

“The murals look amazing! We are so thankful to the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) for the opportunity to beautify our park,” said Possey, one of the people who picked the final designs.

Pohl, who has created numerous murals throughout Langley City and the downtown core, provided a number of renderings for consideration, leaving the ultimate decision up to the Langley Baseball Association.

“Judy is an important member of our DLBA team, and I can’t say enough about her talent as an artist,” said DLBA executive director Teri James.

“She is our go-to artist and can paint anything on any surface. When I approached her with the idea, she immediately produced stunning renderings, and this is just another example of her ongoing commitment to beautifying Langley City one mural at a time,” James added.

The murals were a gift from the DLBA to the city and the Langley Baseball Association, elaborated board chair Carole Ward, explaining that the clubhouse is owned by Langley City, and maintained by City staff and volunteers with the 50-year-old baseball association.

“This project is a gift to our community to thank everyone for working together during COVID to keep us all as safe as possible,” Ward said. “We chose the Langley Baseball Association for a mural because it is one of the longest standing and most loved organized sports in our community.”

Now, the community is being invited to meet the artist and the baseball association president, and moreover view the new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at the clubhouse, 5090 205A Street in City Park.

Ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the clubhouse and ball fields has made City Park a popular destination for little leaguers and their parents, and Jonn Epplette, Langley City’s manager of park operations felt the addition definitely enhanced the baseball facilities.

“The murals looks so fantastic and they add a cheerful feeling to the clubhouse,” he said.

“Our parks staff take great pride in the maintenance of the baseball facilities and our wonderful relationship with Langley Baseball. We genuinely want to thank the Downtown Langley Business Association for this gift,” said Epplette.

.

artistBaseballLangley City

A series of murals by artist Judy Pohl have helped transform the City Park clubhouse, as seen in these before and after pictures. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A series of murals by artist Judy Pohl have helped transform the City Park clubhouse, as seen in these before and after pictures. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A series of murals by artist Judy Pohl have helped transform the City Park clubhouse, as seen in these before and after pictures. (Special to Langley Advance Times)