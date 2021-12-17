Taylor Jean of JR Country was collecting donations for Basics for Babies at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Basics for Babies touches down in Langley to help infants

The country station’s fundraiser collected diapers and baby formula

Bags of stuffed toys and crates of diapers were dropped off at the Langley Events Centre parking lot this week as JR Country’s Basics for Babies campaign came through town.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, a drive-through drop off was set up and dozens of locals from the Langley and Surrey area came by to donate.

Taylor Jean of JR Country was taking the afternoon shift, and said that she had already received more than $200 in cash donations and multiple giant bags of stuffed animals from a corporate donation.

“It’s pretty cool for half an hour,” she said.

The campaign is a partnership with Food Banks BC, which distributes the diapers, baby formula, baby food, and other items needed by infants.

It was created to meet the needs of low-income people who are having a hard time with the expenses of raising young children.

More than $2 million and hundreds of thousands of pounds of food has been raised by the campaign since it began in 1994.

People can also donate directly to food banks in their area, such as the Langley Sources Food Bank and the Langley Food Bank.

