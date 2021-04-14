Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)

Bat Packs at Fraser Valley libraries come with echometer to track bats

Packs are the newest part of the FVRL Playground inventory

Become a backyard ‘bativist’ when you borrow a Bat Pack, the newest Playground lending experience at Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL).

B.C. bats contribute to the Fraser Valley economy and biodiversity, however most people know little about them.

FVRL’s Bat Packs provide a unique opportunity to dispel myths and cultivate community understanding, appreciation and support for local bats through citizen science opportunities. Each pack contains the B.C. Bat Friendly Communities Guide, a bat identification book and a Bat Echometer detector that when plugged into a mobile device with internet connection allows the user to locate bats near them, listen to their vocalizations and find out what species they are.

“One of the cornerstones of FVRL’s strategic plan is to build strong community partnerships,” says Gayle Martin, FVRL board chair. “We are proud to be supported by the B.C. Government and partnered with Community Bat Programs of B.C. to enhance our local community’s knowledge and bat conservation efforts.”

The Bat Packs were partially funded through a provincial government grant to support public libraries to enhance digital programs, expand online services and increase access to new technologies.

“Public Libraries deliver a wide range of learning opportunities that benefit people in communities across B.C., and the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Bat Packs are a great example,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This is such an innovative use of funding that brings technology and nature together to connect people in the community to learn, explore and be entertained.”

FVRL’s Playground is a specially curated collection of non-traditional lending items and in-library experiences that support STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). “Our Bat Packs highlight the science and technology fundamentals of STEAM, and supports digital and traditional literacy skills and beyond,” says Scott Hargrove, FVRL’s CEO. “We hope our customers use these packs, and skills to engage in conserving local bats and preserving their habitats thus helping our communities to become bat-friendly.”

Visit www.fvrl.ca to learn more about the Bat Packs and The Playground collection. Connect and engage with FVRL on social by searching ReadLearnPlay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)
