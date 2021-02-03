TWU men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host an intrasquad skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Langley Events Centre as part of the Shoot for the Cure campaign against breast cancer (Pixabay.com)

Battling breast cancer: TWU basketball players take part in Shoot for the Cure

Annual event at the Langley Events Centre raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host an intrasquad skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Langley Events Centre as part of U SPORTS’s 14th edition of the Shoot for the Cure campaign against breast cancer.

The TWU Spartans Skills Challenge, which is a closed event, will be streamed live at TFSETV.

Organizers promise it will “diligently” follow all the health and safety protocols that have been set out by the Provincial Health Officer and viaSport.

Organized since 2007 in collaboration with the U SPORTS Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the fundraising initiative raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) – and other related local and provincial charities – to help fight breast cancer.

The live streamed event will feature player and coach interviews, as fans will have an opportunity to see the Spartans women’s and men’s basketball teams in action for the first time this season.

In addition to a variety of virtual events being held across the country, members will join in promoting the initiative through their digital channels as part of a national marketing campaign for the second consecutive year, in an effort to raise $44,000.

U SPORTS will publish updates of funds raised via social media, showcasing the national progression towards this goal and the cumulative 14-year target of $1.5 Million.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Konig named to national basketball team training camp

“This has been a difficult year for U SPORTS student athletes, with primarily online courses and no meaningful games to play,” said Jeff Speedy – Shoot for the Cure project manager and head coach, UNB Reds. “Our goal of raising $44,000 would be a very modest goal most years, but this year, with a pandemic and no games to play to help us raise money, it may be a challenge. But, we have a long list of very dedicated organizers, student-athletes and donors who are on board to try to make it happen.”

All 48 U SPORTS women’s basketball programs across the four conferences are slated to take part, marking a decade of full membership participation. Last year, over $106,000 was raised, topping the goal of $100,000 to mark the sport’s centennial anniversary.

READ ALSO: Medals and more medals for Langley-based Spartans at CW meet

“Each year, funds raised through Shoot for the Cure support groundbreaking breast cancer research and a national support system to help people at every stage of their cancer journey,” said Jane Parsons – vice president, community giving, Canadian Cancer Society. “Breast cancer hasn’t stopped being a life-changing and life-threatening disease during a global health pandemic and CCS has seen increased demand for many of our support programs, including our telephone and online programs. It’s thanks to the generous contributions from Shoot for the Cure organizers, donors and participants that we’re able to support Canadians affected by breast cancer, during the COVID-19 pandemic and year-round.”

Most Read