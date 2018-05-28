BC Cancer fundraiser at Aldergrove

Submitted photo: Jodi Mangat (second from right) and her family are organizing the annual Poker Night Fundraiser at Aldergrove Legion this Saturday.

This Saturday night it’s time to put on your best poker face and help raise cash for the BC Cancer Foundation.

The Poker Night Fundraiser is in support of the Davinder Basra Memorial Softball Tournament taking place July 28-29 at Softball City. That tournament has raised over$70,000 in the past 15 years.

Fundraising events are held in the lead-up to the softball tournament, including the Poker Night coming up Saturday, June 2 at Aldergrove Legion.

This event is organized by Jodi Mangat of Aldergrove and her family, with the help of Ron Fowler. It is in memory of Jodi’s mother, Surjit Dillion, who passed away in 2014 of pancreatic cancer.

Jodi has run fundraisers before including car washes and hot dog sales, but the Poker Night she organized last year at the Legion was the biggest money-maker yet, raising over $7,000. Half of it was the proceeds from the Poker Night, which is licensed, and the other half was a matching donation from the Heppell family of Langley.

“We have played our hearts out, shed tears and have dedicated moments of silence to remember loved one we have lost and to appreciate how precious life is,” said Jodi. “This poker night is not only for mom, but for all the families who have lost someone special.”

The event will be held at the Aldergrove Legion Reception Hall, 26607 Fraser Hwy. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tournament begins at 6 p.m. sharp and the top five players will get paid out.

Tickets are available at the door. There is an unlimited re-buy option, which is available until the tournament’s second break.

The event will include a cash bar, raffle and door prizes.

“There have been so many prizes donated, more than two dozen rifle and door prizes,” said Jodi.

One hundred per cent of proceeds will go to the BC Cancer Foundation.

For more information, call Jodi Mangat at 604-825-1594.

