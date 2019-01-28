BC Family Day Open House at Aldergrove museum

Monday, February 18 is BC Family Day and it also marks the beginning of this year’s BC Heritage Week (February 18 to 24) with its theme “The Tie That Binds”.

The Alder Grove Heritage Society invites you to an open house at the Telephone Museum and Community Archives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 to celebrate both events.

They also are excited to announce the launch of a photography contest on this day called “Aldergrove Memories”. The contest is open to photographers of all ages and skills using either a camera or cell phone. Your photographs will be received as a Deed of Gift to the Society and may be included in our community archives.

They invite you to look at the five contest categories, then submit up to six photographs taken in either 2018 or 2019 for judging and public viewing at the Aldergrove Fair (July 19-20-21).

Prizes for Best of Show and People’s Choice photographs will be awarded.

You have from June 12 to July 12 to drop off your photographs at the Telephone Museum and Community Archives, 3190 271st Street, Aldergrove. You do not need to be an Aldergrove resident to enter this contest.

For further information, including detailed rules, categories, and guidelines please visit either the Telephone Museum, the website: http://www.telephonemuseum.ca/, or Facebook: Alder Grove Heritage Society page