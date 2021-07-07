Be water-wise for a chance to win a Havoc Storm Pro Scooter

Langley Environmental Partners Society encourage youth under 12 who live in the Township of Langley to ‘Get to Know your H20’ by colouring a diagram that describes the sources of drinking water in the municipality. (Special to The Star)

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) and Township of Langley are encouraging youth under the age 12 who live in the Township of Langley to “Get to Know your H20.”

Youth can colour in a diagram that describes the sources of drinking water in the municipality from now until July 31.

Nichole Marples, executive director of LEPS, said knowing about the sources of Langley’s drinking water helps everyone remember to conserve the quality and quantity of the water we drink, for today and for future generations.

“The WaterWise program is a partnership between LEPS and the Township of Langley to promote conservation of our drinking water resources,” Marples explained.

Participants can enter it into the Water Wise colouring contest for a chance to win a Havoc Storm Pro Scooter – sponsored by Fraser Valley Balance Bikes.

Copies of the diagram can be picked up at the LEPS office or emailed for printing through water@leps.bc.ca

Completed entries can be mailed or dropped off to #201 4839 221 Street, Langley, or scanned/photographed and emailed to water@leps.bc.ca

The contest open to residents of the Township of Langley only.

For more information contact 604.532.3511

