Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, flashes gift cards that will help feed local families amid COVID-19. (Susan Cairns/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Beatniks Bistro donates $4,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Executive director Susan Cairns said $32,500 is spent every week to help feed Langley families

There’s a pandemic of kindness sweeping throughout Langley, says Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation.

“Its reach is far and wide and perhaps more contagious than COVID-19,” she teased. “Symptoms to look for include feverish generosity, a rash of benevolence and heart-warming flutters of activity.”

After school closures threatened to let Langley students go hungry, the foundation stepped up to continue their Food for Thought programs by altering their in-school meals and services to gift card donations so families had the resources to purchase healthy meals during the pandemic.

“The pandemic of kindness manifested itself in a series of unprecedented donations,” Cairns noted. “Infinity Properties immediately sent out a challenge to all their vendors and suppliers, and they responded with an ensuing donation of more than $25,000.”

She added that Spake Media threw down the gauntlet and dozens were there to match the $10,000 challenge.

And it didn’t stop there.

The Foundation received grants from Vancouver Sun Adopt-a-School, Breakfast Club of Canada, Loblaws and Save-On Foods, amounting to more than $150,000.

At the same time donations kept coming in from a never-ending list: VWR Capital, Shewan Foundation, Western Water Farms, Premium Brands, Horizon Landscape, Envision Financial, Darnell & Co. Law, Valley Traffic, Mitsubishi, Langley Advance/Times, Viaduct Sheet Metal, CHP Architects, Township of Langley, United Churches of Langley, Township of Langley Firefighters Charity, Langley Rotary Sunrise, Aldergrove Rotary, Tzu Chi Foundation, Sudden Impact, BIZ Canada, Freshco, Super Save Group, Re/Max, Fred Welsh Industries, Jewish Foundation, and the Langley Principal Vice-Principal Association (LPVPA).

READ MORE: Langley School District Foundation gifted Eclipse Cross to further food program reach

Beatniks Bistro is the latest in that growing list of donations, giving $4,000 to the Food for Thought program late last month.

Angela Hazelton, general manager of Beatniks, said every year her restaurant donates a percentage of profits to one or more charities.

“We learned about this program through the rotary club as we have participated in their fundraising events in the past,” Hazelton said. “I can’t think of a better charity than one that feeds kids and their families.”

While Cairns said the Foundation is profoundly grateful to all its donors, help is still needed.

“We started the program on April 6 and are now into our 11th week,” she noted. “We are spending more the $32,500 every week with a commitment to continue on with our program until September or October of next year and maybe beyond.”

Cairns estimated the foundation is helping out 650 Langley families through the program, offering $50 gift cards to grocery stores such as Save-On-Foods.

If people are interested in donating, they can do so online at www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com on the Food for Thought page.

People can also send cheques to Langley School District Foundation, 4875-222nd Street, Langley, BC V3A 3Z7.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual Langley Walk was a family affair for Brookswood resident

Just Posted

Langley beekeepers on alert for giant honeybee-murdering hornets recently sighted

Aldergrove beekeeper Bryn Jones ‘concerned’ after South Langley giant Asian hornet sighting

McLeod Athletic Park still closed as $5 million upgrades near completion

Park will host National Track and Field Championships and BC High School Championships

Beatniks Bistro donates $4,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Executive director Susan Cairns said $32,500 is spent every week to help feed Langley families

Solidarity demonstration planned for Abbotsford on Friday

People gathering to protest police brutality and systemic racism in downtown Abbotsford

Real estate market sees ‘thaw’ in Langley

Sales are still low, but are rebounding

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Most Read