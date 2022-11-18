Beedie Luminaries accepting applications from B.C. students for 100 plus scholarships

Applications for the annual Beedie Luminaries scholarships are now open, and selected students can get up to $44,000 each for their post-secondary education.

The scholarship foundation created by Ryan Beedie, philanthropist and president of Beedie, is looking for resilient B.C. students facing financial adversity who have the academic readiness to advance their education, achieve their dreams, and inspire others.

This year the foundation has also raised the scholarhip amount y $4,000.

“High inflation and rising prices make the financial barriers to post-secondary education even more daunting, and that is why we have raised the amount,” explained Beedie.

The foundation has opened the application period for two of its programs: the Grade 12 scholarship program and its inaugural Refugee and Immigrant Student Education (RISE) Awards for adult refugees.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.

Scholarship recipients will each receive up to $44,000 towards their post-secondary studies at any public university, college or trade school in B.C. Students interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades are particularly encouraged to apply.

In total, more than 100 Grade 12 and RISE scholarships will be offered in 2023.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Beedie Luminaries than by accepting applications for the inaugural cohort of RISE Awards for refugees,” said Beedie. “The RISE Awards were inspired by the parents of many of our Grade 12 scholarship recipients. We saw the challenges that many adult refugees have in accessing post-secondary education and getting their skills recognized by local employers.”

In addition to receiving scholarship funds of up to $44,000 each, Beedie Luminaries scholarship recipients are offered access to mentors, student coaches, peer support groups, paid internship opportunities and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

Beedie Luminaries scholarship recipients not only demonstrate a high degree of academic readiness, they also have compelling personal stories of adversity and resilience and are strong contributors to their families and communities. Among the 2022 recipients, 55 per cent came from single-parent or foster families, and 38 per cent were the first in their family to attend post-secondary.

“Beedie Luminaries is an amazing program that makes a huge difference in the lives of its recipients,” said Mitra Tshan, a community educator in Vancouver who has referred numerous students to the program. “Their mentorship program and wraparound supports are great examples of their ongoing care and dedication to change the trajectories of our students in pursuing post-secondary education. I am excited to see the impact that this new generation of promising young students will have in our community.”

Grade 12 B.C. students looking to apply for a Beedie Luminaries scholarship can do so online at BeedieLuminaries.ca.

