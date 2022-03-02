The auction will feature more than 60 items including a resort vacation, tickets to Seattle Mariners 2022 season game, horseback riding lessons and gear, wine packages, a mini beer fridge, wine packages, and more. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Beer fridge, tix to Seattle Mariners game, and more to be auctioned off for Langley charity

Big Brothers Bis Sisters of Langley is running an online fundraiser until Thursday, March 10

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is looking to raise $6,000 with an auction.

The 10-day long auction will start on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. The auction will feature more than 60 donated items including “high value” items like a Sparkling Hill Resort vacation, tickets to Seattle Mariners 2022 season game, horseback riding lessons and gear, wine packages, a mini beer fridge, wine packages, and more.

People can bid as many times as they want.

The non-profit organization raised $5,000 in last year’s auction and this year the team is hoping to raise at least $6,000, said Mackenzie Gaytmenn of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.

All proceeds raised from the online auction will be directly invested in mentoring programs for the children and youth in Langley.

Gaytmenn said the Langley-based group is gradually moving back to in-person events, and the money will help them host those events and engage youth in activities.

Each year Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 400 children in Langley. Gaytmenn encouraged people to consider this an opportunity to make a difference and donate money even if they do not wish to participate in the auction.

To support this fundraising initiative, people can bid on auction items online or provide a monetary donation by visiting the mentoring program’s website.

