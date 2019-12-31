The Fort Langley polar bear swim, now in it’s seventh year, is a casual affair where dozens brave the frigid waters of the Fraser River off Brae Island. (Langley Advance Times file)

Beginning the new year, swimmingly

Choices for Langley residents range from outdoor polar bear plunges to indoor heated pools

For a few dozen hearty souls in Langley, the new year will begin with a bracing plunge into frigid water.

Others will opt for paddling into 2020 in heated indoor pools.

This year will mark the second year of the polar bear swim at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), and the seventh year of the polar bear plunge in Fort Langley.

Last year, after about 80 adults and kids took a dip in the unheated outdoor Aldergrove pool, the Township decided to make it an tradition, explained Nikole Longhi, the community recreation manager at ACUCC.

“There was lots of great feedback,” Longhi told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re making it an annual event.”

Guests took part in a brand new tradition of jumping into the outdoor wave pool in a simulated “ocean experience.”

ACUCC opened their hot tub for the event, and served hot chocolate.

READ MORE: Langley and Aldergrove celebrate the New Year with a cold splash

Those interested can sign up online at tol.ca/events for the free event, which starts at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

For the first 150 people to register, there will be a 2020 Polar Bear Plunge crest.

So far, more than 90 have signed up, Longhi estimated.

The annual Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim is a more casual affair that draws dozens to jump in below-zero waters in the Fraser River off Brae Island.

Darian Kovacs, the founder of Jelly Marketing, took a polar bear plunge with just a few friends seven years ago, and the tradition has since grown on its own.

The event is unofficial and casually organized, so there is no registration fees or sponsors.

The swimming usually starts at noon and finishes very soon after.

For those who would prefer a dip in warmer waters, both indoor pools at the W.C. Blair and the Walnut Grove centre will be open on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

W.C. Blair opens at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, while Walnut Grove opens at 10 a.m. with its weekday public swim scheduled from noon till 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

READ ALSO: A quarter century of riding the wave


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In its first year, the polar bear plunge at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre drew about 80 people. (Langley Advance Times file)

Previous story
No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey-Langley for New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Remembering inspirational coach Don Sparks

Walnut Grove Secondary cross-country coach passed away at 58

Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Aldergrove zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

International speakers coming to Langley event to spark gratitude and appreciation

A local event has 16 guest speakers scheduled to present

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Snowball Classic field revealed

60th annual Abbotsford basketball tournament running from Jan. 15 to 18

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Most Read