Beier brothers Christmas lights display is back

Brothers Tony and Peter Beier have decorated Peter’s front yard again at 2403 Watburne Crescent. Tony said it all started as a way of countering his and his wife’s season depression. (special to Langley Advance Times)

As Tony and Peter Beier were setting up their latest Christmas display, local kids were providing plenty of feedback, all of it positive.

“We kept hearing ‘woah,” Tony recalled.

And they weren’t the only ones knocked out by the 1,000-plus lights display.

Once everything was in place, this year’s addition, several arches of flickering Christmas lights, turned to be a real traffic-stopper.

“People come around the corner, and they almost come to a complete halt” Tony told the Langley Advance Times.

Peter estimated it took the brothers about a week-and-a-half to set up the elaborate display.

“Everybody cruising by to see it is nice,” Peter enthused.

This year, as before visitors cam hear the Christmas tunes playing from speakers outside the house or on their own car stereo, by tuning their radio to 92.3 FM to listen to it in their vehicles as they drive past.

This year, there are 10 songs playimng.

“It’s the most we’ve ever had,” Peter said.

A Facebook page has been created at https://www.facebook.com/Listen2LangleyLights with music samples and more images.

Tony and Peter have been drawing crowds with their elaborate displays on the front lawn of Peter’s home, for five years now.

They also do Halloween, and this year staged their annual show early to benefit first responders.

Tony said it all got started because he and his wife suffer from seasonal affective disorder, (SAD) a type of depression that’s related to changes in the seasons and reduced daylight in winter.

He started putting up the Christmas lights on the house in early October and it seemed to help, so each year he added more and more lights.

“They cheer people up,” he commented.

After moving from a townhouse into a condo Tony needed more space, so he relocated his light display to Peter’s house.

Every night until the new year, the music and lights will play from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The address is 2403 Wayburne Cres.



