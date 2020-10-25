Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society looking for new members to help protect Aldergrove waterway

The society hopes to hold stream clean-ups and blackberry bush removal events this fall

The Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society held their first general meeting of the year on Oct. 12 after postponement due to a lack of members in September.

Coordinator Lisa Dreves said COVID-19 has halted all activities and forced meetings to be held online, which has significantly cut attendance.

“We hope to get back to meetings in person in the future,” Dreves said, adding that she discovered the free cookies were a big driver in getting people to non-Zoom meetings.

Dreves said that the society would love to have more members join, and anyone interested can contact her by emailing stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

“We are looking at hosting a socially distanced blackberry removal event soon, as well as a tree planting sometime in the fall,” she explained.

For right now, Dreves said the society’s website will be updated and planning for anything bigger will be postponed until it’s safe to do so.

The Bertrand Creek crosses 264 Street, just north of 33 Avenue, and runs south near 268 Street eventually crossing 33 Street and flowing south up beside the mall.

Formed in 1993, BCES consists of concerned and dedicated residents of Aldergrove who regularly host stream clean-ups and conservation activities.

To learn more or enlist, people can visit www.bertrandcreek.ca

The next Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society meeting is set for Nov. 18.

